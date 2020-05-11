Orchid (OXT) Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $12.32 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002162 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00044508 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $320.66 or 0.03703025 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00056597 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00031839 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001843 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011570 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,807,277 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.