O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $30,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Guggenheim raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.44.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $402.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $339.96 and its 200-day moving average is $399.78. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $454.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.91.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total transaction of $1,350,612.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,920.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total transaction of $3,447,974.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,590 shares of company stock valued at $5,211,814 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

