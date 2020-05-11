O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 52,745 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $97,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,112,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $487,611,000 after purchasing an additional 51,632 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Nomura boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $350.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $330.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.44.

In related news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $277,846.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total value of $3,447,974.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,590 shares of company stock worth $5,211,814 over the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $3.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $398.90. The stock had a trading volume of 442,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,418. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $339.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.78. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

