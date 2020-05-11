Orica Ltd Announces Interim Dividend of $0.17 (ASX:ORI)

Orica Ltd (ASX:ORI) announced a interim dividend on Monday, May 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of Orica stock traded down A$0.18 ($0.13) during trading on Monday, reaching A$16.08 ($11.40). The company had a trading volume of 1,222,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,000. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$16.38 and its 200-day moving average is A$20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.12. Orica has a fifty-two week low of A$13.25 ($9.40) and a fifty-two week high of A$24.27 ($17.21).

In related news, insider Gene Tilbrook bought 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$15.93 ($11.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,010.10 ($17,737.66).

Orica Company Profile

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia and internationally. The company offers bulk systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining, civil tunneling, quarrying, construction, and oil and gas markets.

