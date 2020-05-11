Origin Asset Management LLP Acquires 140,100 Shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Origin Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,100 shares during the quarter. Momo accounts for approximately 1.9% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Origin Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.32% of Momo worth $14,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Momo by 5.5% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Momo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Momo by 791.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in shares of Momo by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 14,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOMO stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,190. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91. Momo Inc has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $40.87.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information services provider reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $4.88. Momo had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Momo Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th.

A number of brokerages have commented on MOMO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Momo in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Momo from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Momo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

