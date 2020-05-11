Origin Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 43,000 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $1,093,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $1,002,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.5% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,943 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.5% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,148 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 11,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 12,763 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,100,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,540,698. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.22. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $71.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.79.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.