Origin Asset Management LLP Buys New Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in McKesson by 3.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,880.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $548,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,188 shares of company stock worth $1,734,165 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $173.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.64.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $4.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.47 and a 200-day moving average of $143.36. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $172.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.