Origin Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 381,100 New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 381,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,250,000. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp makes up approximately 5.3% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Origin Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.24% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,684,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,989,000 after acquiring an additional 561,547 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,861,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,212,000 after purchasing an additional 35,572 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,673,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,443,000 after purchasing an additional 277,168 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,114,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,687,000 after buying an additional 84,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,869,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,974,000 after buying an additional 41,173 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.01. 34,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12 month low of $80.18 and a 12 month high of $142.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.98 and its 200 day moving average is $123.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.31.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $923.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.76%. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EDU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Nomura Securities upped their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.90.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

