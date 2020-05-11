Origin Asset Management LLP Cuts Holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Origin Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. NetEase makes up approximately 13.3% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Origin Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.25% of NetEase worth $103,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in NetEase by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 85.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Macquarie downgraded shares of NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NetEase from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.76.

Shares of NetEase stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $360.63. 20,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. NetEase Inc has a 12-month low of $209.01 and a 12-month high of $367.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.98.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 37.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

