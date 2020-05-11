Origin Asset Management LLP Cuts Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Origin Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,050 shares during the quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Synopsys by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 603,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Synopsys by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,602,000 after purchasing an additional 118,002 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra lowered their price target on Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $2.57 on Monday, reaching $162.74. The company had a trading volume of 25,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.54, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $166.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.19.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.92, for a total value of $1,499,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,892.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $637,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,678.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 294,624 shares of company stock valued at $44,048,820. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

