Origin Asset Management LLP Cuts Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Origin Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIEN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $164,985.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $85,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $1,432,795 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Nomura Securities cut their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $48.71. The stock had a trading volume of 51,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,635. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $49.91. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.48 million. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Ciena’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

