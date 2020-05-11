Origin Asset Management LLP Cuts Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Origin Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 49,900 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies comprises 0.4% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,720,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $750,843,000 after purchasing an additional 31,966 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 72,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 22,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KEYS. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,508. Keysight Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.19.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

