Origin Asset Management LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Origin Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,300 shares during the period. Copart comprises about 0.4% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,970,000 after buying an additional 18,371 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 689.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 191,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,416,000 after acquiring an additional 167,255 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Copart by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Copart by 1,726.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 97,026 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Copart during the first quarter worth about $18,241,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $33,056,859.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $4,229,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,384. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.13. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $104.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.43.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

