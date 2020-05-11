Origin Asset Management LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Origin Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,300 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNX. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 562.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in SYNNEX by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 63.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SYNNEX news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.66 per share, for a total transaction of $3,583,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,240,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,568,626.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Miau acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.00 per share, with a total value of $73,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,893,068. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,700 and sold 5,936 shares valued at $691,018. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNX traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.69. The company had a trading volume of 13,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $153.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.51.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cross Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.29.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

