Origin Asset Management LLP Has $2.02 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Origin Asset Management LLP cut its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,252,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,941,584,000 after buying an additional 61,927 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,834,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,587,544,000 after acquiring an additional 203,021 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,501,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,400,562,000 after acquiring an additional 32,413 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,266,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,269,369,000 after acquiring an additional 293,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,173,000 after purchasing an additional 33,741 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Vertical Research cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $487.00.

In other news, Director William Dries purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $425.31 per share, with a total value of $425,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $352.61 per share, with a total value of $705,220.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 247,223 shares of company stock worth $115,141,153 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG traded up $2.39 on Monday, hitting $355.00. 324,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,844. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $511.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $200.06 and a 52 week high of $673.51. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $1.30. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.