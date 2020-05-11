Origin Asset Management LLP Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Origin Asset Management LLP reduced its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 845 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMS Capital Management grew its position in shares of NVR by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 47 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in NVR by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,079.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on NVR from $4,300.00 to $2,950.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,430.17.

NVR traded down $38.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3,081.58. The company had a trading volume of 678 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,813. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,765.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,512.42. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,043.01 and a 52 week high of $4,071.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $45.61 by ($0.65). NVR had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $47.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 154.6 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,030.00, for a total value of $4,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,358,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

