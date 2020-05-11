Origin Asset Management LLP Has $4.65 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Origin Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 97,000 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 0.6% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.62. The stock had a trading volume of 762,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,739,995. The firm has a market cap of $138.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

