Origin Asset Management LLP Invests $2.08 Million in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth about $772,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in State Street by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 510,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,194,000 after buying an additional 9,842 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 7.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 270,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,422,000 after buying an additional 19,268 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in State Street by 29.5% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 35,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 30.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 433,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,100,000 after acquiring an additional 100,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.62. 91,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. State Street Corp has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. State Street had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,259.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $539,601.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,445.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,627. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STT shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on State Street from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on State Street from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on State Street from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.65.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

