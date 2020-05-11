Origin Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 204,171 SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 204,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000. Origin Asset Management LLP owned 0.05% of SLM at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SLM by 5,099.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.99. 185,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,906,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.47. SLM Corp has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $400.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.70 million. SLM had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 29.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SLM Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

