Origin Asset Management LLP Reduces Holdings in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Origin Asset Management LLP lessened its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,539 shares during the quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. CWM LLC increased its stake in Essent Group by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Essent Group by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESNT. ValuEngine cut shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Essent Group from $62.00 to $36.00 and set an “above average” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. MKM Partners raised shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

In related news, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,554.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.58. 121,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,200. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. Essent Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

