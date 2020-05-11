Origin Asset Management LLP Reduces Position in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Origin Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,308 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50,400 shares during the quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP owned 0.07% of Emcor Group worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emcor Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,477,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,400,000 after acquiring an additional 62,191 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Emcor Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 132,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,403,000 after buying an additional 38,907 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in Emcor Group by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Emcor Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EME traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,886. Emcor Group Inc has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $93.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Emcor Group’s payout ratio is 5.57%.

In other news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.52 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emcor Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

