Origin Asset Management LLP Sells 21,500 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Origin Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 61.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $12,552,310,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $778,675,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,152,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,181 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,825 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,153,000 after buying an additional 824,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Cigna by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 894,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,014,000 after acquiring an additional 737,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $1,515,811.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,071 shares in the company, valued at $6,803,862.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $4,257,610.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,891 shares of company stock valued at $24,964,905 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.43.

Cigna stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $190.76. The stock had a trading volume of 65,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,455. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.68. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

