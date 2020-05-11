Origin Asset Management LLP Sells 22,200 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Origin Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 348.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 10,304 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in American Express by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,996 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 49,578 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,928 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,268,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,531,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,579,857. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The company has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra decreased their price target on American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.83.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

