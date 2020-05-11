Origin Asset Management LLP Sells 24,500 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Origin Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 138,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 81,248 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 233,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 40,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 144,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RS traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.39. The stock had a trading volume of 12,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,972. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a twelve month low of $70.57 and a twelve month high of $122.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $117.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.20.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $2,033,006.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,430 shares in the company, valued at $11,308,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

