Origin Asset Management LLP Sells 33,500 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Origin Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,500 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in PACCAR by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 576,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,565,000 after purchasing an additional 107,248 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 30,953 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.06. The company had a trading volume of 66,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,411. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.27. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 8.73%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCAR. Raymond James upped their price objective on PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen upgraded PACCAR to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.53.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $275,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,647.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,790 shares of company stock worth $535,222. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

