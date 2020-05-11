Origin Asset Management LLP Sells 36,000 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Origin Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALXN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.67.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 418,621 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.50 per share, with a total value of $34,536,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.98. 90,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,216. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.66 and its 200 day moving average is $102.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $134.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

