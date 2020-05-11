Origin Asset Management LLP Sells 42,300 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Origin Asset Management LLP cut its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,300 shares during the quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP owned about 0.17% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABG shares. Craig Hallum raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

In other news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P purchased 113,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,901,192.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $78,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,658.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABG traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.67. 13,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,090. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.90 and its 200 day moving average is $90.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.59. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $123.44.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

