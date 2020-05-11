Origin Asset Management LLP Sells 46,000 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Origin Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $90,317,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,443,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,683,000 after purchasing an additional 775,632 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,251,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,472,000 after purchasing an additional 367,788 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,740,000 after acquiring an additional 343,766 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,507,000 after acquiring an additional 255,835 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.68 and a 200-day moving average of $79.54. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.51.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 59.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $96,119.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,734.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $58,373.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,080.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LPLA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded LPL Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.