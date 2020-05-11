Origin Asset Management LLP Sells 59,000 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Origin Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 59,000 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth about $697,000. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Gentex by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gentex in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of Gentex stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $25.95. 105,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average of $27.35. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $453.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.65 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

