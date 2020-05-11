Origin Asset Management LLP Sells 60,911 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Origin Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 60,911 shares during the period. CDW makes up approximately 0.5% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in CDW by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in CDW by 76.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,581,000 after buying an additional 2,576,865 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in CDW by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 337,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,207,000 after buying an additional 58,125 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.70. 25,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,749. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.28. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. CDW had a return on equity of 97.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra cut their price objective on CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

In other news, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $831,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,764.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total value of $178,711.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,098.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,499,371 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

