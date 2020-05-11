Origin Asset Management LLP Sells 73,200 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Origin Asset Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73,200 shares during the quarter. Allstate comprises 0.6% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 360.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.75. The company had a trading volume of 59,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,779. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. Allstate Corp has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $125.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.61.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALL. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Allstate to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

