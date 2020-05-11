Origin Asset Management LLP Sells 8,000 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Origin Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 131.6% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZO has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,120.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra raised AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on AutoZone from $950.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,310.00 to $1,259.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,172.87.

In other AutoZone news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $1,057.80. 16,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,644. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $919.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,077.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 60.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

