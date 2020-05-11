Origin Asset Management LLP Takes $1.29 Million Position in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB)

Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000. Origin Asset Management LLP owned 0.07% of AllianceBernstein at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AB. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,067,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,299,000 after purchasing an additional 428,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,027,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,084,000 after buying an additional 260,509 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 538.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 818,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,781,000 after acquiring an additional 690,726 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 750,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,713,000 after acquiring an additional 88,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 613.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 499,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,126,000 after acquiring an additional 429,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AB traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $22.56. 14,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average of $27.96.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.43 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 17.20%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.59%.

In other AllianceBernstein news, CEO Seth P. Bernstein bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $354,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $354,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Gingrich sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $88,355.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 301,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,094,389.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,852 shares of company stock worth $4,734,821 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AB. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AllianceBernstein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

