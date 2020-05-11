Origin Asset Management LLP Takes $1.86 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $3,661,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $386.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.32.

Shares of REGN traded up $9.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $572.62. 63,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,275. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $271.37 and a 12-month high of $581.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.88, for a total transaction of $52,067.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,442,620.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $96,088.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,625 shares of company stock worth $19,909,935. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

