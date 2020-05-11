Origin Asset Management LLP Trims Stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Origin Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Biogen accounts for 0.6% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Biogen by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,165,000 after buying an additional 28,775 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Biogen from $302.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $389.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $15.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $329.48. 687,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,421. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.28. The firm has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

