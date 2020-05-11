Origo (OGO) Price Hits $0.0094

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last week, Origo has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Origo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Origo has a market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $734,626.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00044508 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $320.66 or 0.03703025 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00056597 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00031839 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001843 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011570 BTC.

Origo Token Profile

Origo is a token. It was first traded on June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,006,218 tokens. The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origo’s official website is origo.network.

Buying and Selling Origo

Origo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

