Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Downgraded by Barclays

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $8.00. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.94% from the stock’s previous close.

OEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE:OEC traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.04. 976,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $520.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $21.87.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.46 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 66.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 3,600 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $47,664.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,997.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Reers acquired 5,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $56,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,391.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 14,850 shares of company stock valued at $184,862 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,081,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,080,000 after purchasing an additional 645,987 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,554,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,079 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after purchasing an additional 568,033 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,582,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,547,000 after purchasing an additional 26,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 1,329,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 626,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

