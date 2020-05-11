Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) Short Interest Update

Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 195,100 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the April 15th total of 127,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 136,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Orion Group by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 670,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 224,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

ORN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.10 target price on shares of Orion Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Orion Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.24.

Orion Group stock remained flat at $$2.28 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 71,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.10. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $166.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.45 million. Orion Group had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 0.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

