Orora Ltd (ASX:ORA) Raises Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Orora Ltd (ASX:ORA) declared a interim dividend on Monday, May 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.373 per share on Monday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This is a positive change from Orora’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.

Shares of ASX ORA traded up A$0.05 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, reaching A$2.44 ($1.73). The company had a trading volume of 5,551,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 20.50. Orora has a 12-month low of A$2.23 ($1.58) and a 12-month high of A$3.46 ($2.45). The business’s 50-day moving average is A$2.51 and its 200 day moving average is A$2.95.

Get Orora alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas Gorman bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.04 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of A$213,080.00 ($151,120.57). Also, insider Alan Sindel bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.60 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$78,000.00 ($55,319.15). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $553,080.

About Orora

Orora Limited manufactures and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. The company offers glass bottles, aluminum cans, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, recycled paper, rigid and flexible packaging, bags and sacks, general packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Orora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.