Orthopediatrics Corp Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orthopediatrics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Orthopediatrics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Orthopediatrics alerts:

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.95 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 21.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KIDS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Orthopediatrics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Orthopediatrics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Orthopediatrics stock opened at $45.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.71. Orthopediatrics has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $51.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.95 million, a P/E ratio of -44.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 749,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,200,000 after purchasing an additional 236,034 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in Orthopediatrics by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Orthopediatrics by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Orthopediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,175,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Orthopediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Orthopediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthopediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.