Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth about $80,163,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,668,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,929,000 after purchasing an additional 741,027 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 842.9% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 605,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,275,000 after purchasing an additional 540,959 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 362.0% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 526,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,882,000 after buying an additional 412,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Oshkosh by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 384,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,354,000 after buying an additional 263,275 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.93. 10,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,578. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Oshkosh Corp has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Oshkosh from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $87.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

