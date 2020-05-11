Owl Rock Capital Corporation to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Owl Rock Capital’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point cut shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $11.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owl Rock Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $12.82 on Monday. Owl Rock Capital has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $19.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion and a PE ratio of 40.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $204.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.26 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.52%.

In other news, CEO Craig Packer acquired 75,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $971,115.00. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 131,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $1,662,981.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,828,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,677,170.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 91,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,054. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown University acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,064,000. Newlight Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,303,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,354,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth about $17,910,000. Finally, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth about $1,494,778,000. 16.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

