OWNDATA Price Down 12.9% Over Last Week (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OWNDATA token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $568,139.39 and $25,044.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00049458 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00351586 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000972 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009474 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012358 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003899 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009561 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network.

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.