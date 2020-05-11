Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) Short Interest Up 44.2% in April

Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the April 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Pacific Drilling news, Director John V. Simon bought 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $37,520.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Pacific Drilling by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 15,215 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pacific Drilling by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 14,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Drilling by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Drilling by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.50. 3,165,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,504. Pacific Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company has a market cap of $37.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08.

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Pacific Drilling had a negative net margin of 210.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Pacific Drilling to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Pacific Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

