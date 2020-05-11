Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Given $6.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $6.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Pacific Mercantile Bancorp an industry rank of 221 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PMBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

PMBC stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $12.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 1.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacific Mercantile Bancorp will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Curt Alan Christianssen purchased 7,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $51,211.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,378.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore purchased 9,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $45,005.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,455.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 102,646 shares of company stock valued at $442,528. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMBC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

