Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $225.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $213.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PANW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $283.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $258.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.53.

NYSE PANW traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $216.96. 106,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $251.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.78 and its 200-day moving average is $214.16.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total value of $4,744,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $1,989,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 838,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,014,359.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,050 shares of company stock worth $9,063,422 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $222,274,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,416 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $256,321,000 after acquiring an additional 498,416 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,049,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $193,798,000 after acquiring an additional 283,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,072,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $248,002,000 after acquiring an additional 224,630 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

