Pan African Resources’ (PAF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 16 ($0.21) target price on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Friday, January 24th.

PAF stock opened at GBX 14.20 ($0.19) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.75, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. Pan African Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 8.32 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 15.42 ($0.20). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 11.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.54. The firm has a market cap of $269.97 million and a P/E ratio of 5.45.

In other Pan African Resources news, insider Cobus Loots bought 100,000 shares of Pan African Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £13,000 ($17,100.76).

Pan African Resources Company Profile

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. It operates through Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Corporate, and Funding Company segments. The company primarily explores gold ores, platinum-group elements, and coal. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three mines, including Fairview, New Consort, and Sheba located in the Mpumalanga Province.

