Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the April 15th total of 8,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.45. 16,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,793. The company has a market cap of $108.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $130.48 million for the quarter. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VR Advisory Services Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 1,510,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 4,803.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 32,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 31,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.29% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

