Papp L Roy & Associates Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,793 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,622,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,458 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,527,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,697,000 after acquiring an additional 104,574 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,608,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,388 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,751,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,714,000 after purchasing an additional 611,502 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,835,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,892 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.20. 4,344,111 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.90. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.