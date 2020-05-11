Papp L Roy & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and comprises approximately 1.4% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $7,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 28,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $7.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $262.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,849. The company has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.21 and a 200-day moving average of $254.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BDX shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen cut Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

